Daughters of the American Revolution raises money for veteran’s wreaths

By Linda Hobbs

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Sarah Platt Decker Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) successfully raised enough money for 100-plus wreaths to be placed at the Colorado State Veterans Cemetery in Monte Vista. The Colorado State Veterans Cemetery is the closest veterans cemetery to Pagosa Springs. It is the final resting place to over 1,900 veterans and their spouses.

WreathsAcrossAmerica.org is a national nonprofit organization that strives to get wreaths sponsored for every veteran in national and state veteran cemeteries. Last year, 2.2 million wreaths were laid at over 2,100 cemeteries in the U.S. and a few overseas locations. As wreaths are laid by volunteers, the veteran’s name is spoken aloud to “never forget those who served.”

There is still time to sponsor a wreath through the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter NSDAR at the Colorado State Veterans Cemetery or at many other veteran cemeteries. Sponsorship costs just $15 and is easily achieved through the Web at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/co0186P. Deadline for this year’s drive is Nov. 30.

For more information, please contact Linda Hobbs at (713) 304-2028.