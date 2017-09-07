Daniel Joseph Pickett

Daniel Joseph Pickett, of Pagosa Springs, passed away Aug. 15 at the age of 49 at his sister’s home in Lake St. Louis, Mo.

Dan was born Nov. 15, 1967, in St. Louis, Mo. He was a high school graduate of Francis Howell High School class of 1986 and a college graduate from UNLV. Dan is preceded in death by his father, Rayford M. Pickett Sr.; stepmother, Jeannie Pickett; and mother, Ruth A. Pickett. Dan is survived by his siblings, Tammy (Pickett) Brooks, and her husband, John Brooks; Ray M. Pickett Jr. and his wife, Lisa (Scharfinski) Pickett; Brian Epperson; Larry Epperson and Wendy (Epperson) White; many nieces and nephews as well as a great-niece.

A gathering of Dan Pickett’s Pagosa Springs friends will be held on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Lake Hatcher on Piedra Road/County Road 600, across the road from Coyote Hill Lodge. Memories will be shared with Dan’s sister and family, along with a memory flower toss into the lake. Please bring your own chair.

Donations will also be accepted at that time to the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs to be given in Dan’s name to honor his love for animals.

Also, we are asking for prepared food/meals to help his sister’s family during their week’s stay here during that time so that they can focus on handling the details of Dan’s matters. Please contact Ray or Kim Hamilton at (970) 335-9445 or at kimh55@hotmail.com if you would like to help in any way or if you have any questions.

Follow these topics: Obituaries

Like this: Like Loading…