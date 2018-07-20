Dancing with the Pagosa Stars

Scene … Dancing with the Pagosa Stars Saturday night at the Ross Aragon Community Center. Seeds of Learning kicked of its new fundraiser in big fashion Saturday, with eight Pagosa Springs “stars” pairing with a coach to learn and perform a dance in front of a sold-out crowd. The evening raised funds to help offset tuition at the early learning center. Pagosa’s dancing stars included Fran Lohr (the evening’s Mirror Ball Champion), Cindy Houston (who won Best Female Dancer), Jacob Miskimens (who won Best Male Dancer, Bob Brobst (who won for Best Costume), Brad Ash (who won for Best Video), Brent Christians, Tammy Searle and Lisa Miranda.

