Dancing with the Pagosa Stars to be virtual September event

By Gabrielle Dorr

Seeds of Learning

The wildly popular Dancing with the Pagosa Stars event supporting Seeds of Learning is back on this year as a virtual event.

This Sept. 26, the Seeds of Learning Board of Directors will bring you a virtual sensation with all of the excitement and entertainment from previous years. They invite everyone locally and beyond to tune in for a “Dancing with the Stars” television show streamed online.

Seeds of Learning is Pagosa Springs’ very own high-quality early education facility that provides education to the area’s preschoolers. Seeds of Learning is one of only 10 percent of preschools in the United States to be nationally accredited. This wonderful organization serves at-risk children whose futures are brighter because of their Seeds education.

The Dancing with the Pagosa Stars event raises money for the more than 80 percent of Seeds families who cannot afford the full tuition price of $54 per day so that more children can have access to the life-changing education center.

Since the “Dancing with the Pagosa Stars” event is being held virtually this year, your support will be even more vital to fundraising efforts. Besides purchasing a ticket, organizers urge you to also vote with your dollars to support your favorite Pagosa star. Each star earns points through tickets sold in their name and through the number of votes they receive. The star that earns the most votes will win the Mirror Ball Trophy.

As planning for this event continues to unfold, we will reveal more information on the Dancing with the Pagosa Stars Facebook page. To keep up with all of the updates, please visit Facebook and like our page. There you will find information about the event, ticket sales, choreographers, coaches and updates on our 2020 stars. You will also learn about some of the many reasons to support Seeds of Learning.

Mark your calendars now for Dancing with the Pagosa Stars TV show to be streamed online on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m., including a live-streamed awards ceremony. We encourage friends to gather in small groups for a home watch party or plan to watch in the comfort of your own home. Follow our Facebook page to find out when tickets go on sale sometime in August.

Dancing with the Pagosa Stars Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/Dancingstarspagosa; Dancing with the Pagosa Stars website: growingseeds.org/dancing-with-the-pagosa-stars-2020.