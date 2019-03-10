Dancing with the Pagosa Stars set to return in July

By Tess Wisher

Special to The PREVIEW

Last year, Dancing with the Pagosa Stars brought Pagosa together to dance, eat and support Seeds of Learning. Well, this wildly popular event is back this year and better than ever.

On July 20, eight Pagosa stars and their coaches will perform dance routines similar to the “Dancing with the Stars” television show, all to benefit Seeds of Learning.

Seeds of Learning is Pagosa Springs’ very own high-quality early education facility that provides education to the area’s preschoolers. Seeds of Learning is one of only 10 percent of preschools in the United States to be nationally accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

This wonderful organization serves at-risk children whose futures are brighter because of their Seeds education. The Dancing with the Pagosa Stars event raises money for the over 80 percent of Seeds families who cannot afford the full tuition price of $52 per day so that more children can have access to the life-changing education center.

More information on Dancing with the Pagosa Stars will be revealed as we all excitingly prepare for the dance filled night. To keep up with all of the updates, please go on Facebook and like the Dancing with the Pagosa Stars Facebook page. There you’ll find info about the event, ticket sales, the choreographers, coaches and the stars. You’ll even learn about some of the many reasons to support Seeds of Learning.

A social, held at the beautiful home of Lisa and Dwight Peters on Feb. 9, was the perfect place for the Stars and their coaches to meet and get acquainted. Guests listened intently as Lisa Peters, entertainment chair for the event, guided the stars through dates for lessons, plans for creation of videos and all the small details that will make this a fun experience for everyone.

Mark your calendars now for Dancing with the Pagosa Stars to be held on July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Tickets for this fun event will go on sale at 8 a.m. on May 10, and details on how to obtain tickets will be available in future articles and on our Facebook page in April. Ticket price is $125 when paying with cash or check and $128.50 if paying with a credit card. Ticket prices include admission to the dance competition, dinner, drink tickets and open audience dancing while winner votes are tallied.

To reserve Producer Tables (seating eight) or individual tickets, call Lisa Peters at (281) 650-0875 or Dee McPeek at 317-3224, beginning May 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No tickets will be available for purchase at Seeds of Learning. Tickets will be sold on a first-paid basis. Last year, the extremely limited number of tickets to this thrilling event sold out quickly, so mark your calendars and be sure to call in.

