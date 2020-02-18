Dancing with the Pagosa Stars set to return in July

By Ursala Hudson

Special to The PREVIEW

Last year, “Dancing with the Pagosa Stars” brought Pagosa together to dance, eat and support Seeds of Learning, and this wildly popular event is back this year and better than ever. On July 11, eight Pagosa stars and their coaches will perform dance routines similar to the “Dancing with the Stars” television show, all to benefit Seeds of Learning.

Seeds of Learning is Pagosa Springs’ very own high-quality early education facility that provides education to the area’s preschoolers. Seeds of Learning is one of only 10 percent of preschools in the United States to be nationally accredited. This wonderful organization serves at-risk children whose futures are brighter because of their Seeds education.

The “Dancing with the Pagosa Stars” event raises money for over 80 percent of Seeds families who cannot afford the full tuition price of $54 per day so that more children can have access to the life-changing education center.

More information on “Dancing with the Pagosa Stars” will be revealed as we all excitingly prepare for the dance-filled night. To keep up with all of the updates, please visit Facebook and like the “Dancing with the Pagosa Stars” page. There you’ll find info about the event, ticket sales, the choreographers and coaches, and we will be revealing our 2020 Stars on March 12. You’ll even learn about some of the many reasons to support Seeds of Learning.

Mark your calendars now for “Dancing with the Pagosa Stars,” to be held on July 11 at 5:45 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center. Tickets for this fun event will go on sale on June 5, and details on how to obtain tickets will be available in future articles and on our Facebook page.

