Dancing with the Pagosa Stars presents guy power

By Dee McPeek
Special to The SUN
Seeds of Learning’s four brave male stars are determined not to be overshadowed by their female competitors when they perform at Dancing with the Pagosa Stars on July 14 at the Ross Aragon Community Center.
To win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy, a star must raise the most money for at-risk preschoolers at Seeds of Learning. Each star earns points through ticket sales and voting. Votes cost $1 each and fans can vote as many times as they like.
To support your favorite gentleman star with your votes, go to http://growingseeds.org/dwtps-stars/. Each $1 moves him closer to winning and reserving bragging rights until next year.
Brad Ash owns an architecture and engineering firm and loves spending time outside with his family.
“I think it’s important to help raise awareness and funding for Seeds of Learning. Early childhood education and care remains one of Pagosa’s biggest needs and we are fortunate to have such a wonderful childcare center to help our children grow and thrive,” he said.
Ash hopes you’ll vote for him, not because he is a dancer, but because he believes there is nothing more important than the youth of this community.
Bob Brobst and his wife, Robin, are active supporters of many local nonprofits including Seeds.
“Robin and I strongly believe Seeds is vital to our community. Our very special mountain town thrives and grows only if working families have early learning and care options for their preschool age children. Dancing with the Pagosa Stars is a fun way for me to help raise money for Seeds,” he said.
Brent Christians is a leading producer for a local real estate company and is a deacon at Centerpoint Church. He and his wife have twin boys who attended Seeds for two years.
“We believe in this organization and the foundation they set for early childhood education. They helped our boys get off to a great start from an educational perspective and with social skills and interaction with other kids. Vote for me … I’m a terrible dancer, but with the help of a professional, I will bust a move,” he said.
Jacob Miskimens said he has been privileged to be a part of the community in Pagosa over the past five years through his fitness studio.
His business has allowed him “many wonderful opportunities to give back and help others. A vote for me is a vote for tall, handsome and mysterious,” he said
These incredible men need your votes to propel them to the winner’s circle on July 14. When you vote at http://growingseeds.org/dwtps-stars/, your donation dollars can make the critical difference in the life of an at-risk child. Vote early and vote often for your favorites.
