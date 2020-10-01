- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Saturday night’s Dancing With The Pagosa Stars virtual event raised approximately $165,000 for Seeds of Learning. Over 315 guests watched the event virtually, with Gabriel Heraty walking away with the Mirror Ball Trophy. Pictured, from left to right, Star Quinlan Quiros and Coach John Gillam, Coach Hayley Hudson and Star Dr. Robert Bonham, Star Theresa Snyder and Coach Nolan King, Host Marty Rose, Coach Alora Pelligrino and Star Gabriel Heraty, Host Lisa Peters, Star Jonathan Dobson, Star Blue Haas and Coach Ashely Butcher. Not pictured is Coach Leslie Carlson.