Dancing raisins and reading with a therapy dog

Every Friday this month, we’ll have fun Summer Reading Club events for kids from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tomorrow, June 15, we’ll do science experiments with dancing raisins. On June 22 you can paint your own masterpiece. On June 29 you can make your own musical instruments out of recyclable materials.
On Saturday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grades are invited to share their favorite books with Lainey, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.
Summer Reading
Program underway
The free Summer Reading Program for all ages is on now through July 27. Sign up at the desk or register from home on our website to get started and pick up your first bingo cards.
You will receive a free book each time you turn in a completed bingo sheet, and kids also will have the option of getting a small toy out of our treasure chest.
Completing bingo sheets also enters you into the drawing for our grand prizes that will be awarded for each age group at our closing Summer Reading party on July 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., when everyone will enjoy live music, food and crafts. Note that you must be present at the party to win a prize.
All-ages LEGO contest
As part of the Summer Reading Program, we are having an all-ages LEGO contest. Submissions must be turned in between June 18 and 22. Prizes for different age groups will be awarded on Saturday, June 23, at 12:15 p.m. after LEGO Club.
Entries must be built ahead of time and they must be of your own creation, not a LEGO kit or from another source. Also, no Technic or motorized pieces. Entries cannot be larger than 18 inches on any side. Any questions? Ask at your library or phone 264-2209.
Otaku Club
The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets Monday, June 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for those in the fifth through 12th grades.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
DIY for adults
At this month’s free DIY event next Wednesday, June 20, from 1 to 2 p.m., you’ll have the option of making a stone planter or a stone candle holder using rocks and hot glue. No registration is required.
Teen writers group
Join us next Wednesday, June 20, from 4 to 5 p.m. for our free teen writers meeting for seventh- through 12th-graders. This group’s interests include stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction. Special guest this session will be local author Mariko Tatsumoto.
Board games fun
Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to a free board games session next Thursday, June 21, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Join us to play a variety of board and tabletop games.
Adult education new summer schedule
Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) is working on a new summer schedule — from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.
Tech sessions
Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Note there will be no Tech Time on June 21.
Computer/technology classes
Join us on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. for free sessions to learn a technology skill or application. Today, June 14, we’ll review Consumer Health Complete, the single most comprehensive resource for consumer health content. There will be no class on June 21. June 28 reviews tools to protect your privacy online.
Family storytimes
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.
Backpacks available for free checkout
Thanks to a partnership between the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado State Library, we have two backpacks available for free checkout. They contain a state park pass, binoculars, a trees and wildlife guide, a book about the 42 state parks and more. They can be checked out for a full week and renewed for an additional week. They cannot be placed on hold. Consider it a “Lucky Day” pickup item, meaning that if you come in and it’s available, you can check it out.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free Summer Reading Program events and other activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
Mysteries and thrillers
“The Favorite Sister” by Jessica Knoll begins with two fiercely competitive sisters cast on a reality TV show. “The President is Missing” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson is a thriller that promises details only a president could know.
Other novels
“Adjustment Day” by Chuck Palahniuk is a satiric look at the absurdities in our society. “Felo De Se” by R.A. Monroe features a woman who loves only those she embalms.
Short stories
“Calypso” by humorist David Sedaris is a collection of 21 family stories about middle age and mortality.
How-to and self-help
“USA Southwest” is an Insight Guide that includes a free e-book and app. “Off the Clock” by Laura Vanderkam offers strategies to help you feel less busy while getting more done. “The Campout Cookbook” by Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson provides more than 100 recipes to cook in the backcountry — but please don’t use it around here while we are under outdoor fire bans.
Other nonfiction
“Energy” by Richard Rhodes is a human history highlighting energy transitions that revolutionized the world.
CDs
“Tyrant” by Shakespeare scholar Stephen Greenblatt explores the playwright’s insight into bad and often mad rulers. “The Bloody Sour” by Mickey Spillane and Max Allen Collins is a Caleb York western. “The Evil Men Do” by Ralph Compton is part of the bestselling series. “Better Off Dead” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a Shawn O’Brien western.
DVDs
“Beautiful Birds” is the PBS Nature program. “Heartland” is the complete third season. “Pokemon” is the four-film collector’s set.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks to our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Robin Galloway, Cody Wilson and our anonymous donors.
Quotable quote
“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived, and lived well.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), American essayist, lecturer, philosopher and poet.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.
