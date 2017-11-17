Dance for a cause Saturday with the Pagosa Peaks Volleyball Club

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Shane Lucero
Special to The PREVIEW
Local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization Pagosa Peaks Volleyball Club will be hosting a fundraising dance on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the PLPOA Clubhouse, located at 230 Port Ave.
Local band Becca and the Bearded Bandits will start playing at 7 p.m. followed by Albuquerque country group The Tylor Brandon Band from 8 to 11 p.m.
The doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 and there will be a cash bar and food available.
All proceeds go towards equipment and uniforms for the Pagosa Peaks Volleyball Club.
Pagosa Peaks Volleyball Club’s mission is: To provide an opportunity for young female athletes to participate in quality volleyball. Our goal is to enrich these young athletes’ volleyball experience by exposing them to competition against high quality players from throughout the region and coaching from quality coaching professionals. We strive to educate these young athletes and help them discover the potential they possess in volleyball and to enrich their lives through teamwork and sportsmanship.
For more information, please contact Shane Lucero at pagosapeaksvolleyballclub@gmail.com. You may also visit our website: www.pagosapeaksvolleyball.com and like and follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/pagosapeaksvbc/.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Dance, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Sports, Top Stories, Updates, Volleyball