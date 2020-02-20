D-N-Neigh

Searching for centuries-old horse DNA to save dwindling species

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Dr. Mitch Wilkinson is on the hunt for horse DNA in an attempt to save two species that have dwindling numbers: the Spanish colonial horse and the North American curly horse.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories