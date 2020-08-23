Curtains Up reschedules ‘Cinderella,’ offering ‘Stayin’ Alive’ concert series

By Dale Johnson

Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) had planned for and was in preproduction for its 2020 summer show, “Cinderella” (Broadway version), when everything was shut down for COVID-19.

We miss our CUP family of performers, musicians and techies. We miss the camaraderie, the hard work, the music, the dance, the hugs. We miss our stage and the acting and our collective love and passion for theater. CUP has rescheduled “Cinderella” for summer 2021. With great hope that we will all be able to gather once again in celebration of the performing arts.

During this down time, Dale Johnson and Dale Scrivener have continued to work on plans for next summer, but also on their current project of “Stayin Alive,” an online concert series that can be found on CUP’s Facebook page.

Additionally, CUP is in development for an original Broadway revue production called “Moving Mountains, The Power of Music” to be presented live as time and safety allow.

Please consider a donation to CUP, now in its 31st year, to keep the organization going and alive until they are able to sparkle and shine on stage once more.