Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is excited to announce the upcoming concert of its 2018 concert series, “One Night Only,” an evening of Broadway music. The show will star Robert Neel (who recently played Father in CUP’s “Children of Eden”), who will be accompanied by Sally Neel. The concert will be held on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. CUP’s concert is a fundraiser to benefit the Sally Neel Scholarship Fund for college students in the performing arts. Admission is $15 at the door. Thank you in advance for supporting our young people and theater and music in Pagosa Springs.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Curtains Up Pagosa, Theater