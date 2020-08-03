Curtains Up Pagosa welcomes new president and treasurer

By Dale Johnson

Curtains Up Pagosa

In the fall of 2018 during auditions for Curtains Up Pagosa’s (CUP) “Nutcracker the Musical,” we were delighted to meet a young newcomer to Pagosa, Sophie Martinez, who stole our hearts with her song and dance, and kindness. Little did we know then how big a part she and her family would play in our organization.

So, this year when Kim and Walt Moore announced they would be stepping back from their board roles and we were pondering who might fill their shoes, I went straight to Ricardo and Nora Martinez, Sophie’s parents. They had already been active in volunteering with CUP since they moved here, helping out with every aspect of productions. We had already observed their kindness and support with our cast, especially our young actors. We were beyond excited and very grateful when they accepted taking on the responsibilities of Ricardo as president and Nora as treasurer.

The Martinez family came to us from Laredo, Texas, where they both worked in public health. They actually learned about Pagosa from an article in Cowboys and Indians Magazine. They came to Pagosa initially to escape the Texas heat and then, like so many of us, fell in love with the mountains, the beauty, the peace of this place. Ricardo and Nora Martinez also were touched and impressed with Pagosa’s hospitality and the kindness of its people.

Ricardo Martinez is the clinic director at Archuleta Integrated Healthcare, part of the Axis Health System, while Nora Martinez is the director of Head Start locally. Sophie Martinez will enter sixth grade in the fall.

When I asked Ricardo Martinez why he would be willing to take on this challenging role, he said that while watching many rehearsals and being part of CUP productions that he had “been touched and inspired to see kids of all ages, from 9-90, give so much of themselves, for the love of performing and music and dance and theater.”

Watching them interact, mentor and support each other, seeing self-confidence grow, and watching personal transformations had a big impact on both Ricardo and Nora Martinez. CUP is wrapping its arms in a virtual hug around the Martinez family as they step into CUP.