Curtains Up Pagosa ‘singing loud for all to hear’ with its production of ‘Elf The Musical Jr.’

By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
Residents will embrace their inner elf when Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) presents its production of ‘Elf The Musical Jr.”
The show features more than 70 cast, crew, musicians and volunteers and premieres on Nov. 16 for four fantastic shows.
“Elf The Musical Jr.” is an uplifting musical about one boy’s quest to find his true identity. The story encourages each of us to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer. From the first rehearsal, the cast has worked together as a team to create this wonderful experience for our community to enjoy.
“Elf The Musical Jr.” is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit and features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (“The Wedding Singer”) and Chad Beguelin (Disney’s “Aladdin On Broadway,” “The Wedding Singer”), and a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (“Annie,” “The Producers,” “Hairspray”) and Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”).
The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves at the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and his stepbrother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.
“Elf” runs Nov. 16-19, evenings at 7 p.m., with a matinee only Nov. 19, in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. “Elf” is a show for all ages. Tickets will be available at the door.
See www.curtainsuppagosa.org and Facebook for more information.
