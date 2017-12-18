Curtains Up Pagosa seeking instrumentalists for 29th year of shows

- News
By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
It does indeed take a village a mount a production, especially a musical. And you cannot produce a musical without musicians.
Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP), our community theater, will be entering year 29 of bringing musical and theatrical entertainment to our mountain town.
Every one of our more than 70 shows utilizes a live orchestra or band “pit” of musicians; they come from Pagosa, Durango, Ignacio and sometimes even from Texas. We have an unusual number of talented musicians, former music directors and band directors who live in our town.
We are most fortunate to have them volunteer to play in our pit; they appreciate the opportunity to create and play beautiful music from a variety of Broadway shows, from “Annie” to “Into the Woods,” “Oklahoma” to “Pippin,” “Shrek” to “Elf” and many, many more.
CUP could not exist without our musicians. We are always seeking new instrumentalists. Dust off what’s hiding on a shelf and join our extraordinary group of music makers. We are already planning for next summer’s blockbuster event, “Children of Eden.”
Call Artistic Director Dale Johnson at 946-1500 or email at dalemom7@gmail.com. See us on the Web at curtainsuppagosa.org and on Facebook.
