Curtains Up Pagosa says goodbye to long-time board members

By Dale Johnson

Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) has been quite busy with transitions and changes this year.

For the past six years, we have been honored and extraordinarily blessed with having Kim Moore as our president and Walt Moore as our treasurer. The Moores are well-known locals who have worked here for years, raised their family and volunteered with many, many organizations. We were thrilled when they chose CUP to give their time and hearts to.

They were not your typical board members, as in addition to their officer roles and responsibilities, you could find Kim Moore baking her signature cookies and cupcakes for show concessions, coming to rehearsal to give some love to our cast or helping with productions at the bus barn. Walt Moore was always running some show errand, hanging a sign at the library or picking up something at the store, again.

We will always appreciate the endless hours of work and, more importantly, their belief in CUP’s music, and their service to kids and community. They gave their love and hearts freely. We will miss the meetings in front of the fire, with the dogs at our feet, talking and listening and dreaming and creating.

Yes, the Moores have stepped down from their official roles, but will still continue to work with, support and believe in Curtains Up as volunteers.