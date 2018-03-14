Curtains Up Pagosa announces summer musical

- News
By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP), a community theater, is excited and thrilled to announce its summer 2018 spectacular musical, “Children of Eden,” by Stephen Schwartz and John Caird.
Schwartz is no stranger to musical lovers, as we recognize his work in “Wicked,” “Godspell,” “Pippin,” “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Pocahontas” and so much more.
“Children of Eden” casts the beloved biblical stories of Genesis through the personal lens of family. An epic musical with an original cast of 60, “Children of Eden” starts with the very beginning: the creation of the universe. Father breathes life into his children, Adam and Eve, and learns that the hardest part of being a loving father is letting go. It’s a lesson that translates into the parenting of Cain, Abel and Seth — and is reiterated once again as Noah parents his sons Shem, Ham and Japheth.
This joyous and inspiring musical celebrates the difficulty of choice, the importance of passion, the value of questioning and the pain in allowing those you love to take risks and face the consequences.
CUP’s acting music director, Robert Neel, has been working with Artistic Director Dale Johnson for years to find the right time to bring this extraordinary and unique musical to the Pagosa stage, and they have both decided the time is now.
“Eden” is said to be Schwartz’s favorite musical, both for the magnificence of the original score and his favorite subject matter, family and kids.
Malinda Burnett will be joining our CUP family, working with Neel and sharing the musical director responsibilities. Johnson is “Eden’s” producer, director and choreographer.
“Children of Eden” will be presented the last weekend of June and the first weekend of July on our home stage at Pagosa Springs High School.
We are actively seeking interested performers from ages 8 to 98 for our production and would love to welcome newcomers into the cast. In addition to cast members, we are putting together a singing choir to add voices to the richness of the performance.
Watch The PREVIEW for audition announcements in April or check curtainsuppagosa.org and on Facebook.
