Curtains Up Pagosa announces ‘Stayin’ Alive’ concert series

By Dale Johnson

Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is excited to announce its “Stayin’ Alive” concert series.

We have been missing our CUP family and performances this summer. We have been missing our work, rehearsals, the song and dance, and each other, and we want to share the music.

For the month of August, we will be featuring CUP actors singing and dancing Broadway. These performances will be on video, featured on our CUP Facebook page.

We will happily accept donations to keep us “Stayin Alive,” either on our Web page, curtainsuppagosa.org, or by mail at P.O. Box 2218.

We are excited to perform for you and appreciate your continued support of our theater organization of 31 years.