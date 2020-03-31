Curtains Up Pagosa announces scholarship recipients

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Juliana Ellesmore was a beautiful, brilliant and talented young woman of 19 who loved music and singing and life, and whose life was cut short by a tragic accident.

A music scholarship was created to honor her memory and spirit. Curtains Up Pagosa has been partnering with Juliana’s family and friends in managing this generous scholarship program.

Elise Yeager, a 2019 high school graduate, moved to the Pagosa area recently and has been seen on stage performing in high school, Curtains Up Pagosa and Thingamajig productions, where she was most recently seen as Alice in “Alice in Wonderland.” She studies voice with Dale Scrivener.

Antonia Bussoli, also a 2019 high school graduate in Pagosa, has been active in the performing arts since she was a young child. Starting freshman year, she performed in every high school and Curtains Up Pagosa production that came along. Antonia was the 2019 recipient of Best Performing Artist with the high school’s performing arts program. She also studies voice with Dale Scrivener.

Both of these outstanding young women are grateful to have been able to pursue their vocal studies under the Juliana scholarship.

