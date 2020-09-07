Curtains Up Pagosa announces scholarship recipients

By Dale Johnson

Curtains Up Pagosa

One of Curtains Up Pagosa’s (CUP) gives to the kids and folks of our community is the gift of song with Danna’s Song through our music education program.

This scholarship is offered in memory of our dear and sweet Danna Laverty, who was a CUP supporter, volunteer and lover of our kids and music. Her kids were involved with CUP shows, in particular Johannah Laverty, spending many years on our home stage performing in community theater.

We are slowly and on a limited basis starting up our program again, on hold since the pandemic began, with lessons given following COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and protection.

We are excited to announce our latest students, Nina Smith and Joni Bussoli, who will be taught by vocal instructor Dale Scrivener. We look forward to the time when we can all be back on stage together.