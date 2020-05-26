Curtains Up Pagosa announces quartet of scholarship recipients

By Dale Johnson

Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is thrilled to announce the 2020 recipients of the John Graves Memorial Scholarship, given to students pursuing advanced degrees in the performing arts.

There are four students receiving scholarships this year: Emma Happ, Anika Thomas, Sydney (Simon) Mitchell and Grace Wiersma. All of these exceptional students have been active performers with CUP for many years, and have chosen unique and specialized career paths within the performing arts.

Happ will be attending Northern Arizona University, where she will work toward the goal of special education teacher with an emphasis on music and art therapies.

Thomas’ choice of college is Colorado Christian University, where she will double major in music education and kinesiology/exercise science. Thomas plans to further pursue a master’s degree in music therapy and eventually return to Pagosa to give back to the community she loves.

Mitchell has been accepted into the prestigious and rigorous theater program at Rutgers University, to pursue a degree in theater, a passion since a child.

Wiersma will be headed to Vanguard University to study music and business on her way to creating a nonprofit that supports the musical arts.

We look forward to supporting and following the career paths and adventures of these extraordinary young students that we have grown to know and love over the years. They will always be part of our CUP family.

