Curtains Up Pagosa announces Juliana Ellsmore scholar

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa is happy to announce one of the latest recipients of the Juliana Ellsmore Scholarship, Hannah Rockensock.

This scholarship was established to honor the memory of 19-year-old Ellsmore; it supports students’ studies in music and voice.

Rockensock is a freshman at Pagosa Springs High School and a veteran performer in Pagosa. She was most recently in rehearsals for “Matilda the Musical,” where she was playing the title character, Matilda.

Rockensock’s vocal scholarship went towards her voice studies with Sally Neel.

Rockensock is a definite rising star of the performing arts and we are grateful to Juliana’s family for giving her more learning opportunities.

