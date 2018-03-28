Curtains Up Pagosa announces auditions for ‘Children of Eden’

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
It’s almost spring, which means it is time for Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) to announce auditions for its summer production.
We have been waiting many years to find the right time to produce this powerful and beautiful musical, “Children of Eden,” by Stephen Schwartz, well-known for his work on other shows such as “Wicked,” “Godspell,” “Pocahontas,” “Pippin,” “Hunchback of Notre Dame” (playing this week at Pagosa Springs High School) and many more.
It is a musical about a family, an extended family, a human family we all belong to, in a world we all share.
CUP is in its 29th year of producing outstanding musicals, always accompanied by local extraordinary musicians who are dedicated to our organization and our work with kids and our community.
Our audition process is easy, supportive, exciting and fun. We love seeing how our veteran actors have improved their skills and we love meeting and welcoming newcomers and first-timers into our wonderful world of community theater in Pagosa Springs.
Auditions for “Children of Eden” will be held on April 13 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the music room at the high school on South 8th Street. Come any time during those hours.
Please prepare one verse of a Broadway tune of your choice and bring sheet music to sing to; an accompanist will be provided. Or, bring your own instrument and sing along to that. A script read and group dance will also be part of the audition process. We are seeking men and women, boys and girls from the ages of 8 to 98 for all open roles in the show.
Come join us on our home stage in Pagosa. Come join our performance family. It will be an experience you will never forget. See www.curtainsuppagosa.org and on Facebook. Questions or need more information? Call Director Dale Johnson at 946-1500.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Curtains Up Pagosa, Theater, Top Stories, Updates