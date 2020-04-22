Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is quiet right now in terms of performances, rehearsals, auditions and readying for concerts and productions. It is happy to be able to help the community by donating fabric, materials and equipment for masks. Dale Scrivener, CUP’s music director, has been hard at work sewing masks and getting them out to folks in Pagosa. Stay safe.

