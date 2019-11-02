Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) Music Director Dale Scrivener works with Maverick Webb (cameraman) and Antonia Bussoli (Veruca Salt) in advance of CUP’s “Willy Wonka the Musical,” which opens in three weeks. The cast of almost 60, crew, technicians and pit musicians are hard at work preparing this well-known, whimsical and colorful show for the Pagosa stage. CUP is the support for the performing arts in our schools. The show opens Nov. 21 at Pagosa Springs High School for four performances only. Tickets will be available at the door.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Curtains Up Pagosa, Theater, Top Stories