Curbside retail begins Monday, health department may delay transition to ‘Safer At Home’

By Claire Ninde

Special to The SUN

The last day of Colorado’s ‘Stay At Home’ Order is Sunday, April 26. Governor Jared Polis has announced a plan to transition to a ‘Safer At Home’ period for Colorado beginning on Monday, April 27.

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) may need to issue additional Public Health Orders depending on details of the governor’s plan that have not yet been released. These orders may be necessary because large decreases in social distancing will accelerate transmission of COVID-19. Even after the state’s ‘Stay At Home’ Order expires, all Coloradans should remain at home except when absolutely necessary and should avoid unnecessary in-person social interactions.

Starting April 27, non-essential retail businesses will be allowed to utilize curbside pickup and home delivery that minimizes touch and does not let patrons inside stores. Also on April 27, SJBPH anticipates receiving requirements and opening dates from the State of Colorado for other types of businesses. SJBPH will review the state’s requirements and determine whether they adequately and consistently protect the health of all of us throughout our communities. This review is necessary because different business settings create different risks of disease transmission. If necessary after review of state requirements, SJBPH may issue a local public health order that delays the transition from ‘Stay At Home’ to ‘Safer At Home’ in order to allow all businesses enough time to comply with health and safety requirements.

In order to utilize curbside pickup on April 27, non-essential retail businesses must comply with all of the safety requirements below:

Employees and customers maintaining 6-foot distancing at all times

Employers providing employees with gloves and face coverings for use during customer interactions, including delivery and returns, and whenever possible during other work activities

Employees taking frequent breaks to wash their hands

Employees staying home when showing any symptoms or signs of sickness

Employers conducting daily temperature checks and monitor symptoms in their employees, logging all results

Employers increasing the frequency of their cleaning practices, including frequent sanitization of high touch areas

In addition, real estate professionals may conduct showings (but not open houses) beginning on April 27. Showings must comply with social distancing requirements, including 6-foot spacing between participants

Non-essential retail businesses that cannot comply with the above requirements may not begin utilizing curbside pickup or home delivery on April 27 and must wait until they meet the requirements before opening. Non-essential retail businesses that open for in-store shopping or services or utilize curbside pickup or home delivery without complying with the above safety requirements, are subject to enforcement.

Personal service businesses, including salons, spas, personal trainers, pet groomers and gymnasiums, are not permitted to open on April 27. Any of these businesses that open on April 27 will be breaking the law and will be subject to enforcement. SJBPH continues to await safety requirements and opening dates for these businesses from the State of Colorado.

SJBPH will provide more information following receipt and review of additional Safer At Home orders and guidance from the State of Colorado.

