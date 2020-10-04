CUP’s ‘Stayin’ Alive’ Concert Series available online

By Dale Johnson

Curtains Up Pagosa

When Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP), our community’s premier community theater, decided to produce a virtual concert during these COVID times, we hoped to be able to get about a dozen performance entries.

We were instead both pleased and excited to receive 26 videos from our CUP family of performers. Additionally, we were able to partner with Pagosa Springs Dance Academy as it shared selections from several of its students.

We would like to offer our warm and heartfelt thanks to our cast of performers: Dale Scrivener, Jason Rose, Anika Thomas, Taylor Jones, Robert Neel, Aaron Bishop, Doug Roberts, Gus Palma, Trace Gross, Johannah Laverty, Antonia Bussoli, Jeff Reardon, Allora Leonard, Diana Kelly, Caroline Smith, Sydney Mitchell, Pat Doocy, Gracelyn Kiker, Leela Simpson, Hayden Kiker, Olivia Mazur, Riley Perrie and Ella Hemenger. Our Dance Academy students include CUP veteran performers Sophie Martinez, Avonlea Thomas and Leela Simpson. We were also thrilled by the powerful dance duet offered by Casey Crow and Jacob Miskimens.

CUP’s “Stayin’ Alive” Concert Series, produced by Dale Johnson and Dale Scrivener, was a huge success, both from a performance and community perspective. Our actors were able to experience the joy of performance, albeit in a different way, and our community was able to view the beloved performers they have missed. Many thanks to Scrivener, Katrina Thomas and Dan and Venita Burch for helping to rehearse, record and post our performances. They can be viewed on our CUP Facebook page. For further information on CUP, go to http://www.curtainsup.org.