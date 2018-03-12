CUP scholarship recipient offered extraordinary opportunity

- News
By Johannah Laverty
Special to The PREVIEW
Johannah Laverty, a Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) scholarship recipient, has been a student of the performing arts and has been on stage with CUP since she was 7 years old. She recently took a hiatus from her studies in music at Fort Lewis College in Durango to accept an extraordinary opportunity on the East Coast.
CUP asked Johannah to give us an update on her exciting new adventures in the New York City area and traveling to London:
After two years of studying vocal performance with Fort Lewis College in Durango, I was presented with an opportunity to further my music and theater training with the Eugene O’Neill National Theatre Institute in Waterford, Conn.
I was accepted into the musical theater program along with 23 others. In this program, we create theater seven days a week, 10 hours a day for three months. We spent most of our weekends in New York City attending Broadway shows and networking with the theater world. We spent two weeks of residency in New York City, where we studied all varieties of theater, music and dance. We studied dance with Broadway Dance Company, studied voice with Broadway star Aimee Steele, and enjoyed amazing shows such as “Waitress,” “Come From Away,” “Chicago,” “Once On This Island” and many more. During this time, we networked with directors, producers and performers who equipped us with the skills we need to hone our own craft.
Also during this time, I discovered an aspiration and talent for directing and composing. The artistic director of the school, Rachel Jett, also acknowledged this growing talent and invited me to take part in the Advanced Directing Track this spring semester. It is an incredible opportunity for me to craft my skills and network with professionals in the business. I will be spending two weeks in London. There, we’ll train intensively with the company Complicite. They are one of the top theater companies working in England now, and we train with two of their associates/teaching artists.
After completion of the Directing Track, I have been offered the opportunity to intern with the National Theater’s Musical Workshop in New York City this summer, which specializes in new musicals and theatrical projects. I will have the chance to work alongside Broadway composers as their composing assistant. I am very thrilled and honored to represent the theater community of Pagosa nationally and internationally and would like to thank Curtains Up Pagosa and its supporters for providing scholarships to students like myself as we pursue our careers and dreams in the arts.
