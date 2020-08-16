CUP announces Ellsmore scholarship recipient

By Dale Johnson

Curtains Up Pagosa

Juliana Ellsmore was a beautiful, brilliant and talented young woman of 19, who loved music and singing and life. Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) has created a music scholarship to honor her memory and spirit. This gift of scholarship is for students interested in studying music or vocal performance.

CUP’s most recent student chosen for this gift is Ella Hemenger, a rising senior at Pagosa Springs High School. Hemenger started performing at the age of 8 in CUP’s production of “Annie” and has been in just about every show produced by CUP and the high school since then.

She wants to use the scholarship gift to study voice with Venita Burch.