Cub Scouts invite veterans and spouses to Nov. 6 program

By Eric Smith

Special to The PREVIEW

In the true spirit of the Cub Scout laws to practice being “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent,” Pack 807, sponsored by the Community United Methodist Church, is cordially inviting all veterans, active and reserve, along with spouses, to a night of dinner, dessert, coffee and fellowship.

The scouts have prepared an intimate evening program for Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown Catholic Church Parish Hall. Representatives of Archuleta County veterans associations will also be present during this lovely affair.

This is a joint venture with the Knights of Columbus.

We welcome a family-friendly attitude and the Cubs would love to take the time to get to know our local veterans. Please join us. Please call Eric Smith at 582-0148 with any questions.

