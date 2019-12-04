CSU Extension announces producer programs available in 2020

The Colorado State University Extension Agriculture and Business Management (ABM) Team will present two programs in 2019 and 2020 that are designed to assist farmers and ranchers in managing these difficult financial times in agriculture.

The Financial Management Strategies program will cover topics including risk management, business planning, enterprise budgeting, record keeping, interpretation of financial statements and selecting farm financial software.

The program will be hosted by ABM economists Jenny Beiermann, Dr. Brent Young and Dr. Norm Dalsted. Program dates and locations are Dec. 12 in Glenwood Springs; Jan. 15, 2020, in Fairplay; Jan. 16, 2020, in Westcliffe; Jan. 20, 2020, in Julesburg; Feb. 12, 2020, in Pagosa Springs; and March 11, 2020, in Steamboat Springs.

For more information and to register online, visit: http://2020fms.eventbrite.com. The cost of the program is $15 and includes lunch. This program is funded in partnership by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Risk Management Agency.

The 2019 Ag Outlook and Strategy Forum program will cover topics including market outlook, breakeven analysis, using commodity insurance as a part of a comprehensive marketing plan, using futures and options to manage risk and cross-hedging weaned calves. The program will be hosted by Young and Beiermann. Program dates and locations are Jan. 22, 2020, in Burlington; Feb. 11, 2020, in Cortez; March 10, 2020, in Delta; and March 12, 2020, in Steamboat Springs.

For more information and to register online, visit: http://2020agoutlook.eventbrite.com. The cost of the program is $15 and includes lunch. This program is funded in partnership by USDA, Risk Management Agency.

For further questions on this program, please contact Beiermann at (970) 241-3346. The local program will be held at the CSU Extension office on Feb. 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information and to register online, visit: http://2020agoutlook.eventbrite.com.

Colorado Master

Gardener program

applications being taken

The Master Gardener program is innovative and flexible in its outreach and works to match volunteer skills and schedules. Each year, Colorado Master Gardeners all over the state help people make the right choices for their garden care. Anyone who would like to play an active role in the education of gardeners of all ages is invited to join our Colorado Master Gardener team.

Classes typically meet once a week on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for 11 consecutive weeks. The cost of the Master Gardener apprentice training is $170 and the Colorado Gardener Certificate is $530. Partial scholarships are available as well for the apprentice program.

If you would like to learn more about successful gardening in Archuleta County, be sure to call the CSU Extension office in Archuleta County today at 264-5931. To register for the 2020 Colorado Master Gardener Program, which tentatively begins Jan. 23, 2020, please go to www.cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Hard copies are accepted at the local office, too. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 15. Apply today.

Testing of dial pressure canner gauges

The CSU Extension — Archuleta County office is now offering to test dial pressure canner gauges for $5 to Archuleta County residents. For more information, contact Terry Schaaf at 264-5931.

Save the dates

Jan.18, 2020: Cottage Foods Class.

Feb. 11, 2020: Beef Symposium.

Feb. 12, 2020: Agricultural Financial Management Strategies.

CPR and first aid classes

CPR and first aid certification classes are offered monthly by the CSU Extension office on the second Monday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 10 p.m. Anyone needing to receive or renew certification can register by calling the Extension office at 264-5931.

We will also attempt to schedule classes on additional dates with five or more registrations. Cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. The type of first aid information provided will vary by the needs of the audience.

