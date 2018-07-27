CRUISE-A-THONg

Scene … at the return of the CRUISE-A-THONg. After taking a year off, the annual event made a return to the downtown area Saturday. Dubbed “A Race for the Average Joe,” the event began with a leisurely bike ride from Town Park to Yamaguchi Park and back, which was followed by a walk to the east end of town and a trek down the San Juan River on a tube or other flotation device, with the most average time winning. Proceeds from the event, as well as the weekend’s other events, benefit the Friends of the Upper San Juan River.

