Critical stretch: Pirates sink Monte Vista, fall to Alamosa, welcome Bayfield and Cortez this weekend
SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Jesus Pacheco puts up a shot on Jan. 19 against the Alamosa Mean Moose. Pacheco ended the night with 10 points and six assists, but a slow start sunk the Pirates against the Mean Moose, ending with Alamosa stealing a 54-40 league win.
SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Pirate Mason Snarr soars over Alamosa defender Ian Jackson during the battle between Pagosa and Alamosa on Jan. 19. Snarr finished with a team-high 15 points, but Alamosa defeated the Pirates on their home court by a score of 54-40.
Much akin to last week, the No. 15 Pagosa Springs High School Pirate boys’ basketball team faced a tandem of league opponents and again were able to break even, going 1-1 in matchups against the No. 43 Monte Vista Pirates and the No. 14 Alamosa Mean Moose.
This story was posted on January 24, 2019.