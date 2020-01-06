CRIA starts off 2020 Lecture Series with Northern Chacoan Outliers Project archaeologist

By Nadia Werby

Special to The SUN

The Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) is proud to host a special presentation on Thursday, Jan. 9, by archaeologist Michelle Turner.

The lecture is free of charge and will begin at 7 p.m., following CRIA’s social hour at 6 p.m. at The Springs Resort and Spa (Luxury Lodge) located at 165 Hot Springs Blvd.

Turner is the inaugural postdoctoral scholar at Crow Canyon Archaeological Center, where she works on the Northern Chacoan Outliers Project. She received her Ph.D. in 2019 from the Department of Anthropology at Binghamton University (SUNY).

This talk grows out of her dissertation research on the Aztec North great house. In 2016, a team from Binghamton University conducted archaeological testing at the previously unexcavated Aztec North great house at Aztec Ruins National Monument. The fieldwork revealed architectural surprises, including unexpected construction methods and remodeling over time, as well as unusual artifact patterns.

Turner will discuss what was learned about the site’s chronology, the architecture and about people’s daily lives at this site. She will also discuss her ongoing research into the great house’s place in the larger cultural landscape of Aztec Ruins and its relationship to Chaco Canyon and other regions.

The public is invited to join CRIA for its social hour preceding the lecture at 6 p.m. This is a great way to meet our amazing volunteer team and learn more about Chimney Rock and ways to get involved. Finger food will be available.

CRIA is a nonprofit organization which operates the interpretive program at Chimney Rock National Monument under a participating agreement with the USDA Forest Service/San Juan National Forest. For more information, please visit our website at www.chimneyrockco.org.

