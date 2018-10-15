CRIA, Stargazers to present film on Chaco Canyon

- News
By Joan Mieritz
Special to The PREVIEW
The Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) and the San Juan Stargazers are jointly presenting “The Mystery of Chaco Canyon,” an acclaimed film produced by Anna Sofaer detailing the numerous and amazing astronomical alignments at Chaco Canyon made by the ancient people over 1,000 years ago.
This will happen at The Springs Resort on Thursday, Oct. 25, beginning with a social hour at 6 p.m. It will be a wonderful opportunity for the two organizations to socialize.
The stargazers who volunteer at the Chimney Rock Night Sky Programs are actually considered CRIA volunteers and members. You may bring an appetizer to share if you’d like. The stargazers are providing chips and various dips and Rex’s “world famous” hummus, which is from a secret Middle Eastern recipe. Beverages will be available at a cash bar.
The general public is invited for the social hour and/or the film. People can come just for the one-hour film which begins at 7 p.m., followed by a brief time for discussion. You are invited to join us for a remarkable evening.
