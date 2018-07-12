CRIA lecture series continues with ‘The Bigger Picture: Chimney Rock and its Predecessors’

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Nadia Werby
Special to The SUN
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) invites the public to a special presentation on Thursday, July 12, by Mona C. Charles; “The Bigger Picture: Chimney Rock and its Predecessors.”
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Chimney Rock, Outdoors