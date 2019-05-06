CRIA Lecture Series continues with Linda Baker Thursday, May 9

By Nadia Werby

Special to The SUN

The Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) is proud to host a special presentation on Thursday, May 9, by Linda Baker on “The Momentum of the Southern Ute Museum since the Takeover by the Tribe in May 2016.”

Baker will also discuss the relationship between the Southern Ute and Chimney Rock.

The lecture is free of charge and will begin at 7 p.m., following CRIA’s social hour at 6 p.m. at The Springs Resort and Spa (EcoLuxe building) located at 165 Hot Springs Blvd.

Baker is the director of the Southern Ute Museum in Ignacio and she is also affiliated with the Center for Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College. She has engineered many significant changes at the museum, including the establishment of rotating exhibits and has incorporated the museum into the tribe’s traditions and practices. Baker is a tribal member and a graduate of Fort Lewis College with a B.A. in history. She has worked at several museums, including the Denver Museum.

The public is invited to join CRIA for its social hour preceding the lecture at 6 p.m. This is a great way to meet our amazing volunteer team and learn more about Chimney Rock and ways to get involved. Finger food will be available.

CRIA is a nonprofit organization which operates the interpretive program at Chimney Rock National Monument under a participating agreement with the USDA Forest Service/San Juan National Forest. For more information, please visit our website at www.chimneyrockco.org.

