Crews work to repair power outage

Crews from La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) are on site of damaged equipment in the Piedra Rd./La Ventana area, north of Stevens Field in Archuleta County. Currently 927 customers are out of power.
The damaged equipment is reportedly in a marshy, boggy area, and before moving heavy equipment in to affect repairs, LPEA crews are awaiting a professional line locator to arrive to identify any other underground cables or utility lines. Once the all clear is received, crews will begin repairs, but there is no estimate on full power restoration at this time.
The initial outage occurred at 2:04 a.m., cutting power to 1,121 customers in the area. Once the fault was isolated, that number was reduced to 927.
