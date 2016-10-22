Crews continue to monitor fire hot spots, water service limited downtown

- News
According to Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) Chief Randy Larson, crews will remain on scene to monitor the fire that gutted the Bear Creek Saloon and Restaurant and adjacent offices in the Adobe building this morning.
Those crews will be on scene throughout the night and Sunday to monitor hot spots. The fire was contained to the building. It is expected the fire will continue to smolder for at least a couple of days.
Fire investigators will be on scene Monday morning to start the investigation.
Along with PFPD volunteers and staff, firefighting assistance was received from an engine crew from Upper Pine Fire District (Bayfield), two command officers and ladder crew from Los Pinos Fire District (Ignacio) and a four-man crew from South Fork Fire.
The Town of Pagosa Springs Police Department, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, staff from the Town of Pagosa Springs and Black Hills Energy personnel also provided support during the emergency. Numerous locals provided food and beverages for the firefighters throughout the morning.
Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District Manager Renee Lewis issued a release Saturday morning stating, “As a result of the fire last night at the Adobe Building (the Bear Creek Restaurant building), water service in the downtown area of Pagosa Springs will be limited and intermittent for the next 24 hours. As the water service resumes, customers can expect some sediment in their water as that is customary as the lines and tanks are recharged. While we recommend running your taps for a minute or so to allow this water to get through the system, the water remains safe to use. Please call Renee Lewis at 970-731-7631 or email at renee@pawsd.org with any questions.”
Carole Fleming
October 24, 2016 at 10:45 am
We are so sad to hear of this incident. We are praying for all involved and hope the recovery and rebuilding is rapid.
Carole Fleming
South Fork, Colorado