Crews to conduct avalanche control on Wolf Creek Pass Saturday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Motorists will experience a delay on U.S. 160, Wolf Creek Pass Saturday morning, Dec. 24.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close the pass at 6:30 a.m. to conduct avalanche control operations. Crews will trigger potential snow slides and then clear the roadway. Motorists driving both eastbound and westbound may encounter as much as a one-and-a-half-hour travel delay.
The closures will happen at highway gates located at MP 157, just west of Treasure Falls and MP 167, just west of the ski resort. It is anticipated Wolf Creek Pass will open by 8 a.m.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for Saturday, Dec. 24, (Christmas Eve) through Sunday evening, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day). Because of the anticipated strong snowstorm additional avalanche and snowslide mitigation may be needed throughout the region on Sunday. The NWS office out of Grand Junction predicts snow accumulations of up to 14 inches in the San Juan Mountains.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Updates