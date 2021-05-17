Crews respond to commercial building structure fire

Pagosa Fire Protection District

On May 10 at approximately 12:28 p.m., a report of smoke inside a building was reported in the 100 block of Talisman Drive.

The notification was received through the 911 system managed by Archuleta County Combined Dispatch.

Upon arrival, the first due engine completed a scene size-up, noting a single-story commercial building with smoke showing inside the building. The engine crew used a thermal imaging camera to detect any heat source inside the walls. Firefighters extended their search into the interior crawlspace to check for fire extension.

After investigation, the fire was determined to have started from towels in a dryer. The fire damage was limited to the dryer, with smoke damage in the involved business and the businesses adjoining on both sides.

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) responded with two engines, two chief cars, one fire marshal vehicle, 10 paid staff members and three volunteers. Mutual aid from the Pagosa Springs Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and one Pagosa Springs Medical Center EMS ambulance staged on scene. Mutual aid response from Upper Pine Fire and Rescue was requested and then stood down once the fire was controlled.

The PFPD was on scene for approximately 1.5 hours.

There are no firefighter or civilian injuries to report. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.