Creede Repertory Theatre announces 56th season

By Kate Berry

Creede Repertory Theatre

The Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) has announced its 56th season, which will consist of CRT in the Park, CRT at the Creede Hotel and Restaurant, and robust offerings for young audiences and students. It will also be the company’s first entirely outdoor season.

“The past year at CRT has been about reframing the limitations of a pandemic into opportunities for innovation and joyful renewal,” said Producing Artistic Director John DiAntonio. “Piloted beautifully by 2020’s innovative outdoor KID Show, CRT is taking our whole season to the great outdoors for the very first time.”

CRT in the Park will be performed in beautiful Seime Park, overlooking the town of Creede, and will feature three plays in rotating repertory: Ken Ludwig’s “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” a romantic comedy about love across great distance during WWII, directed by Michael Perlman, starring Caitlin Wise and Graham Ward; “Red Riding Hood” by Allison Gregory, a family-friendly modern spin on a classic fairytale, directed by DiAntonio; and “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, a modern retelling of Homer’s classic tale of the Trojan War, directed by Betty Hart, starring Lavour Addison. Performances begin June 25 and run through Sept. 4, with six shows per week — see all three shows in just two days.

CRT will partner with The Creede Hotel and Restaurant to present “Cabaret” at The Creede Hotel and the 15th season of Boomtown Improv comedy from July 1 through Sept. 4 in its newly renovated outdoor venue. Enjoy your CRT favorites Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., and a belly laugh at Boomtown Friday nights at 9 p.m.

Education at CRT is ready for another amazing season. Every year, The KID Show offers a professional theatrical experience for students ages 10 and older through the creation of an original show; this year, CRT will carry on this 19-year tradition with “The Tree Watcher,” a magical conservation journey devised and directed by Bethany Eilean Talley, performing July 8-10.

The 38th season of CRT’s flagship program, The Young Audience Outreach Tour, will offer “The Guava Tree/El Guayabo,” a tale of displacement and resilience with an anti-bullying message performed in English and Spanish. “The Guava Tree” will have two performances at the Virginia Christensen Multi-Use Facility in Creede on Aug. 27 and 28 before traveling to rural and underserved communities across the southwest through November. Day Camps run from July 12 through 30, exploring design, stage combat, theatre creation and literacy for students ages 3 and older. If you have a student who wants to join in on the fun, visit our website to learn more about CRT’s summer programming and register.

In August, CRT will present its 9th annual Headwaters New Play Festival in a digital format. Get a front-row seat (in your own living room) to the process of bringing new plays to life, including readings of brand-new work and an interactive talk back with festival playwrights and directors. The two festival readings will take place on Aug. 27 and 28 and will include a stream of the in-person world premiere of our Young Audience Outreach Tour, “The Guava Tree/El Guayabo.”

“CRT’s 56th season is a whole-community effort made possible by the partnership and generosity of Silver Thread Public Health, the city of Creede, Mineral County, Shelly Dee and John Arp at The Creede Hotel and Restaurant, Creede America, and too many more to name,” said Morgan Manfredi, managing director. “We are overwhelmed, though unsurprised, by the unwavering support this community has for CRT and its commitment to keeping the arts alive in our mountain town.”

For more information, visit www.creederep.com or call (719) 658-2540.

COVID-19 safety

To learn about CRT’s response to COVID-19 and what will be required of patrons at performances, visit www.creederep.com/covid19safety.

Tickets

CRT in the Park — Boxes start at $60 and can seat one to four people.

CRT Cabaret at the Creede Hotel — $20.

Boomtown at the Creede Hotel — $10.

The KID Show — Free.

Headwaters New Play Festival Pass — $25.

For tickets, visit www.creederep.org, call the box office at (719) 658-2540, option 1, or email boxoffice@creederep.com.