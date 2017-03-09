CPW invites women to hunt with Women Afield

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Special to The SUN
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) invites women to start planning upcoming hunt opportunities this March in honor of Women’s History Month.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: CO Parks and Wildlife, Outdoors