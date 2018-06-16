CPW closes some state wildlife areas near Durango, others and state parks remain open

- News
By Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Special to The SUN
To assist federal and local agencies during the current dangerous fire conditions and recently enacted public land closures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has announced that some state wildlife areas in southwest Colorado are now closed to all public access. But several other water-based wildlife areas and two state parks remain open to the public.
In and near Durango, the Bodo, Perins Peak, Haviland Lake, Devil Creek and Williams Creek state wildlife areas are closed until further notice. In Bayfield, the Lion’s Club shooting range, managed by CPW, is also closed.
West of Durango in Dolores and Montezuma counties, Lone Dome and Fish Creek State Wildlife Areas are also closed.
“We regret having to enact these closures, but we do so in an effort to protect the public and protect natural resources. These measures will also help with compliance to the recent closures enacted by the U.S. Forest Service and La Plata County,” said Adrian Archuleta, a district wildlife manager with CPW.
CPW also wants area residents and visitors to know that there are several other state wildlife areas and state parks that remain open for recreation. CPW asks that people comply with any current local fire restrictions so that these areas can remain open for recreation.
The areas that are open include: Echo Canyon State Wildlife Area in Archuleta County; Pastorious State Wildlife Area in La Plata County; and the Summit, Puett, Narraguinnep, Totten, Twin Spruce, Dolores River, Joe Moore and Ground Hog Reservoir state wildlife areas in Montezuma and Dolores counties.
Also open are Navajo State Park in Archuleta County and Mancos State Park in Montezuma County. Both parks offer campsites, hiking, fishing and other water recreation.
