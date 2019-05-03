- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Along with parents Melanie and Justin, Pagosa Springs High School senior athlete Cade Cowan signs his National Letter of Intent to play football and compete in track and field for the Cornell College Rams in Mount Vernon, Iowa, on April 25. Also pictured are Pirate assistant football coach Matt Aragon and track and field coach Connie O’Donnell.
Follow these topics: Education, Football, News, Pirates, Sports, Track and Field