COVID-safe Trunk or Treat plus movie planned

By Alison Beach

Pagosa Peak Open School

This Halloween, Pagosa Peak Open School is proud to present a “COVID safe” Trunk or Treat and drive-in movie wrapped into one big night of fun. Join us at 7 Parelli Way, in the parking lot, on Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wear your favorite costume (and mask).

The evening will feature a Day of the Dead-themed movie. Treats for the Trunk or Treat will be prepackaged with social distancing and following COVID guidelines. Admittance to the Trunk or Treat will require a movie reservation. Suggested donation is $30/vehicle for entry. Limited spots. Email movies@ppos.co or go to https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=SACZ8R8GBFRW6\ to reserve your spot.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the school’s capital campaign for building renovations. Pagosa Peak Open School is a tuition-free, public charter school serving Archuleta County.