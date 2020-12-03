COVID-19 testing available

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

To address community demand for COVID-19 testing, multiple free testing events are planned and testing continues to be available through a number of local health care facilities.

San Juan Basin Public Health is again working with Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC), Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs to provide free COVID-19 testing, with the next two events set for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The test site is located at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds at 344 U.S. 84.

PSMC also continues to offer testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients at its facility six days per week.

PSMC CEO Dr. Rhonda Webb reported to The SUN that PSMC continues to test symptomatic patients through its clinic, and offers testing to asymptomatic individuals who may have been exposed through drive-through testing to the right rear of the medical center six days per week.

The drive-thru testing is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day but Sunday.

Webb suggested that anyone experiencing symptoms should call their provider for advice on how to proceed.

Webb also cautioned that tests are a “snapshot in time” and a negative test does not mean you won’t later become symptomatic and spread the virus.

Other providers offering testing include:

• Archuleta Integrated Healthcare: 264-2104.

• Pagosa Medical Group: 372-0456.

COVID-19 symptoms

The state suggests that people with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Symptoms include:

• Fever or chills.

• Cough.

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

• Fatigue.

• Muscle or body aches.

• Headache.

• New loss of taste or smell.

• Sore throat.

• Congestion or runny nose.

• Nausea or vomiting.

• Diarrhea.