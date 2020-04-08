COVID-19 testing available and open to all individuals

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
San Juan Basin Public Health, Animas Surgical Hospital, and Cedar Diagnostics Partner to Offer Open COVID-19 Testing
San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) thanks Animas Surgical Hospital (ASH), Cedar Diagnostics, and Pagosa Springs Medical Group for a public-private partnership to provide COVID-19 testing at Cedar Diagnostics locations in Durango, Pagosa Springs, and Cortez. Testing will be available Monday – Friday from 7 am – 5 pm starting Thursday April 9th to provide ongoing community testing. Testing is open and available to all individuals.
The self-pay cost of the test is $75. For individuals with insurance and a doctor’s order, Cedar Diagnostic will bill insurance for cost of the test. There are other reduced payment options for those who qualify. An additional donation is welcomed to assist those who cannot pay for a test.
Appointments are required. Please call Cedar Diagnostics for appointments, payment information, and testing locations at 970-247-0937, (dial 2 for Durango and Pagosa Springs, dial 3 for Cortez). Individuals who do not make an advance appointment will not be tested.
“SJBPH understands the community’s urgency for more widespread testing.”, said Liane Jollon, SJBPH’s Executive Director. “We are grateful for the opportunity to increase access to COVID-19 testing for all residents in SJBPH’s service area. Every community across the state needs to offer as much testing as possible in order to fight COVID-19. The ability to identify cases provides us with important information about the spread of COVID-19 which not only increases our abilities to contain it and save lives, but also eventually helps all of our communities return to normal lifestyles,” she said.
As of April 8, La Plata has 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 6 in Archuleta County.
In the absence of widespread testing, SJBPH is acting under the assumption that the virus is being transmitted through community spread and urges all members of the public to take protective measures to prevent further spread of the disease. These measures include adhering to the state-mandated stay-at-home order, wearing face coverings and social distancing when in public, as well as taking everyday precautions such as frequent hand washing and avoiding contact with sick people.
For the most up to date information, visit SJBPH’s website at: sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/.
Follow these topics: COVID-19, Medical, News, Top Stories, Updates