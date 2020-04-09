COVID-19 symptom tracker launched

By Claire Ninde

Special to The SUN

Today, San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) launched an online, anonymous COVID-19 symptom tracking survey for use by residents in La Plata and Archuleta counties who suspect they have COVID-19.

With confirmation of community-level transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and lack of widespread available testing in La Plata and Archuleta counties, the collected information will help to better understand whether the virus is increasing, remaining steady or decreasing in spread. Also, the short survey will allow SJBPH communicable disease staff to better understand the breadth of disease in the region to help inform the level of medical and hospital preparedness.

Once an appropriate amount of information is collected from the symptom tracker, it will be reported in aggregate form on SJBPH’s website. The form is available in English and Spanish at sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus.

Tuesday morning’s case count for COVID-19 in La Plata County was 29 and Archuleta County is six and SJBPH has performed 146 tests in both counties. However, the COVID-19 virus can be missed with current testing, which is why this tracking form was developed.

For individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, SJBPH advises that they assume to have the virus and follow Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) guidance on isolation and asks that individuals complete the online symptom tracker.

For the most up-to-date information on how to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, visit SJBPH’s website at: sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus.

